Paulo Dybala is set to enter the final year of his contract with Juventus at the end of the current campaign but there are now new advancements regarding the Argentine agreeing on an extension. The 26-year-old has seen his game-time being limited this season since the arrival of Alvaro Morata and Dejan Kulusevski while also struggling with injuries and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Paulo Dybala Transfer News Latest Update: Juventus and Argentina Star Working on Contract Extension.

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici in an interview with Football Italia said that the club are in negotiation with Paulo Dybala over a new contract. ‘We will continue to talk in the coming days and months,’ the Italian club’s Chief Football Officer said. The 26-year-old’s current deal comes to an end in 2022. Paulo Dybala Transfer News Latest Update: Argentine Stalling on New Juventus Deal.

‘Dybala still has a few problems, he’s on a swing, some days he’s a bit better, others he’s a bit worse. On Wednesday, he looked ahead, then he suffered a bit of pain, so he’s not available. We are talking about the contract renewal, we will continue to talk about it in the coming days and months.’ Said Paratici.

Paulo Dybala has made just 11 appearances in the league this season and has struggled to get regular game time under his belt. The 26-year-old is still on the sidelines since picking up an injury in January and is yet to complete a full training session with the team.

The Argentine has been one of the most important players for Juventus in recent years and with the club lagging in the domestic title race, Andrea Pirlo will be hoping that the 26-year-old returns to fitness as soon as possible. Dybala moved to Juventus in 2015, helping them win five consecutive league titles.

