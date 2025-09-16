UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Juventus will play host to Borussia Dortmund in their opening game of the UEFA Champions League. The Binconeri have started their league campaign on a fine note with three wins out of three matches played. It has been a while since they had a decent run in Europe and they will be keen to set the record correct this term. Opponent Borussia Dortmund on the other hand are a consistent team when it comes to the continental showdown and they will be confident ahead of this tie. Eric Abidal Death Fact Check: Here's the Truth Around Rumours of Ex-France and Barcelona Defender’s Death.

Lloyd Kelly, Gleison Bremer, and Federico Gatti will form the three-man backline for Juventus and they have been in decent form so far. Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David will form the strike partnership with Kenan Yildiz as the playmaker, slotting in behind them. Manuel Locatelli is the heartbeat of this side with his slick passing game.

Emre Can, Niklas Sule, and Nico Schlotterbeck are the players missing out for Dortmund due to fitness issues. Julian Brandt and Maximilian Beier will be the attacking midfielders with Serhou Guirassy leading the attack. Jobe Bellingham will form the central midfield partnership with Marcel Sabitzer.

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Stadium, Torino, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Juventus will take on Borussia Dortmund in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, September 17. The Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). UCL 2025–26: Xabi Alonso Eyes Extra Motivation As Real Madrid Begin Campaign Against Marseille, Says ‘History of the Santiago Bernabeu Makes It Even More Motivating’.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Both teams will create plenty of chances in this game and should settle for a 1-1 draw

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).