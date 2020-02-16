Juventus vs Brescia, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @juventusfcen)

Juventus boss Mauricio Sarri is under a bit of pressure these days with his team dropping points against sides they are expected to roll over. Next up for the Italian manager is Brescia at home, a side languishing at 19th in the Serie A table. The emergence of Inter Milan as a title contender has taken everyone at Juventus by storm as it has been few years since they were challenged for the domestic honours. Antonio Conte has brought in players who are experienced and have won titles with former clubs. Juventus need a string of victories to go clear of table toppers Inter and with injuries mounting, that is easier said than done. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Late Penalty Helps Juventus, Fans Troll Zlatan Ibrahimović With Funny Memes As Coppa Italia 2020 Semi-Final Ends 1-1 (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo has got 20 goals in 20 Serie A appearances for Juventus which is brilliant considering he is 35. But the others around him have come up with precious little which is beginning to impact Juventus. Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala will need to start scoring to take the burden off Ronaldo. Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot will both feature in midfield along with playmaker Miralem Pjanic who is the heart of this team. In defence, Matthijs de Light will get a start despite being short of confidence at the moment.

Mario Balotelli is always under the spotlight whenever he plays and this game should be no different. Romulo is an injury doubt and will undergo a late fitness test to confirm his availability for this big game. Daniele Dessena should get the nod for a starting role despite not doing well in the last few games. Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Better of Rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic With VAR Assistance As Juventus Hold AC Milan in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final.

When is Juventus vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Juventus vs Brescia match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Stadium on February 16, 2020 (Sunday). The Serie A encounter is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Juventus vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Brescia Serie A encounter on Sony Pictures channels. Sony Pictures is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2019-20 in India. Viewers can follow the live action on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Brescia match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV. Brescia represents the perfect opportunity for Juventus to find their rhythm and get back to playing proper attacking football. Juventus will win and only the margin of victory is the undecided factor of this game.