Juventus will face Lazio in the latest round of fixtures in the Serie A 2022-23. The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Torino on November 14, 2022 (Monday) as both teams look to get closer to the top of the table before going into the World Cup break. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022: We Have To Isolate Ourselves From Everything, Says Lionel Messi

Juventus faced a strong challenge from Hellas Verona last game and edged past them narrowly. They are competing against the likes of AC Milan and Atalanta for a Top 4 spot and also chasing Napoli in the title race. A win in this game for Massimiliano Allegri’s team is really necessary to get closer to that target. They will want to bag important three points before the Winter World Cup break begins. The season so far has been disappointing for them and Allegri has a task in hand to turn things around in the league. On the other hand, Lazio are also coming out of a win in their last game and currently sit at the second position in the table. They have kept four back-to-back away clean sheets and will like to keep another when Juventus hosts them. Alex Sandro will miss the game due to suspension. Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic will start from bench while for Lazio, Adam Marusic and Danilo Cataldi are set to return.

When Is Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Juventus vs Lazio match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Torino on November 14, 2022 (Monday). The game has a start time of 01:15 AM IST.

Where To Watch Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23, Football Telecast On TV?

Sports18 and Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights in Serie A 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports 18 1/1 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. .

How To Watch Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Voot Select app will live stream Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23 on online platforms. Fans can tune into Voot Select app nd JioTV platforms to catch the action live

