    Juventus vs Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

    Juventus will be facing Wydad AC in the FIFA Club World Cup this evening, looking to build on their win against Al Ain in the opening match. Check online and TV viewing options for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 below.

    Football Ashwani Mishra| Jun 22, 2025 10:47 AM IST
    Juventus vs Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
    Juventus players celebrate goal (Photo Credit:X@juventusfcen)

    FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Juventus will be facing Wydad AC in the FIFA Club World Cup this evening, looking to build on their win against Al Ain in the opening match. The Bianconeri scored five goals in their last match and were largely unchallenged in attack while their defence also did not take much hit. Opponents Wydad AC are heading into the game on the back of a loss suffered to Manchester City and the pressure will be on them to change their situation. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juan Pablo Freytes Scores Late Winner As Fluminense Beat Ulsan Hyundai 4–2.

    Manuel Locatelli will assessed before the tie for his availability with Juventus as he has been suffering from an ankle injury. Randal Kolo Muani will be the target man upfront for the Italians with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao providing width. Bermer and Arkadiusz Milik will be unavailable for the side due to injuries.

    Nordin Amrabat is the key player in attack for Wydad and he will partner Thumbingkosi Lorch in the attacking third. Mohamed Rayhi was on the bench in the last game but there are chances of him starting here. El Mehdi Benabid will be in goal and he needs to have a good game considering the kind of attack his side will face. Bart Meijers and Abdelmounaim Boutou il should form the centre back pairing.

    Juventus vs Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

    Match Juventus vs Wydad AC
    Date Sunday, June 22
    Time 09:30 PM (IST)
    Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
    Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

    When is Juventus vs Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

    Juventus will look to continue their winning run in the competition when they come up against Wydad AC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday, June 22. The Juventus vs Wydad AC FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and starts at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).Jobe Bellingham Scores As Borussia Dortmund Edge Mamelodi Sundowns 4–3 in Scorching FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match.

    How to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

    Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Juventus vs Wydad AC live telecast on any TV channel. For Juventus vs Wydad AC online viewing options, read below.

    Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

    DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Juventus vs Wydad AC live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect Juventus to cruise through this game and secure an easy win.

