Kylian Mbappe might sign for Real Madrid despite rejecting the Spanish giants earlier in the summer transfer window this year amid feud with teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi. The French star chose to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite growing transfer links with Los Blancos. Real president Florentino Perez was certain that the 23-year-old forward would join them as it was said that he was unhappy at the French capital and wanted to give his best shot for the UEFA Champions League glory with the Spanish champions who are regarded as the undisputed kings of the European competition. Neymar vs Kylian Mbappe Feud at PSG: Parisian Club Takes Formal Action To Address Rift Between Star Footballers

According to several French media reports, Mbappe could join Real Madrid in 2025 after his contract at PSG expires. The young attacker isn't on good terms with Neymar and Messi after the trio was engaged in an in-game fight during a Ligue 1 clash. Following that incident, their relationship has not improved, reports claim. As the 2018 World Cup winner is unhappy with the current proceedings at PSG, his departure from the French top flight is high. Real Madrid earlier stressed that they have not ruled out the possibility of signing the young forward in future.

