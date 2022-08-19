Paris Saint Germain have a huge issue to resolve as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr's relationship has worsened in the past few weeks and continues to have a negative impact on the squad as the new season begins. The French giants are trying to address the rift between the two stars and recently held a meeting with them. Neymar vs Kylian Mbappe Feud at PSG: Lionel Messi Reportedly Sides With Brazilian in Crisis Between the Star Forwards.

According to a report from Goal, Paris Saint Germain have taken formal action to address the feud between Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. The club chiefs along with manager Christophe Galtier met with the players asking them to bury the hatchet and learn to co-exist for the good of the team. Kylian Mbappe vs Neymar Feud at PSG: All You Need To Know About the Ugly Blow-Up Between the Two Star Forwards.

It is understood that the rift between the two players began following Kylian Mbappe's renewal when the Frenchman snubbed Real Madrid and signed a huge deal with the Parisians. Following this, the 23-year-old asked the club to sell the Brazilian star, which the South American found out about and wasn’t pleased.

The tensions between the two stars became public in the recent encounter against Montpellier where the two clashed over a penalty. After Kylian Mbappe missed from 12 yards earlier, Neymar didn’t hand the spot-kick to the Frenchman on the second occasion, converting it himself. During this, the 23-year-old was also seen shouldering Lionel Messi while asking to be the penalty taker.

PSG recently held a meeting with Neymar and Mbappe to address the ongoing issue. The club has asked the players to keep their internal issues behind closed doors and want them to at least play nice in public.

It is understood that the discussions took place in the presence of the entire squad, with all of the players given strict orders to maintain good relationships with each other - especially on matchdays due to the increased media scrutiny.

PSG travel to take on Lille in their latest Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday and it will be interesting to see the behaviour of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe towards each other during that match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2022 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).