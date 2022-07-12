Madrid, July 11: Spanish La Liga club Sevilla have confirmed Brazilian defender Marcao as their first signing ahead of the new season. The 26-year-old, who joins from Turkish side Galatasaray, will replace Diego Carlos, who left the side that finished fourth in La Liga to sign for Premier League outfit Aston Villa this summer. Once he has passed his medical test, Marcao will sign a five-year contract. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Obscure Poker Game Around Bayern Munich Star Continue.

"Marcos do Nascimento Teixeira, known in footballing terms as Marcao, on Monday became Sevilla's first reinforcement for the new 2022-2023 season. After reaching the basis of an agreement with Galatasaray on Friday, the player flew to Seoul, where he landed on Sunday to undergo the necessary medical tests and to sign his contract, which will join him to the club until June 30, 2027," read a statement on the Sevilla website. Sevilla is currently completing a pre-season tour in South Korea, reports Xinhua. Christian Eriksen Transfer News: Manchester United Confident of Signing Danish Playmaker.

Julen Lopetegui's side is expected to be active in the transfer window this summer, with several clubs interested in signing defender Jules Kounde. They are also being reported to be interested in bringing left-back Sergio Reguilon back to the club after he was left out of Tottenham's pre-season tour by coach Antonio Conte.

