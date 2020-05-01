LaLiga Implies Lionel Messi is GOAT, Shares Incredible Photo

Lionel Messi (photo Credits: LaLigaEN)

New Delhi, May 1: The social media handle of Spanish top-tier football league LaLiga has shared a hilarious photo collage of Lionel Messi and a goat, implying that the Argentine is the G.O.A.T (popular acronym for greatest of all-time).

Due to his exploits on the field, Messi is widely regarded as the greatest player ever to grace the game and LaLiga took to Twitter to put forward that message once more.

They combined his body with the head of a goat and their post read: "Did it work?"

Messi has broken numerous goal-scoring records and set new ones since breaking on to the scene with Barcelona. He has so far won 10 LaLiga titles, six Copa Del Rey trophies and four Champions League crowns with the Spanish giants.

He has been named as the best player in the world six times as the Argentine has six Ballon d'Or trophies in his cabinet. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second with five.

On the international arena though, Messi hasn't been able to replicate his club form as a major trophy still evades the South American heavyweights.

Messi was part of the team that won the gold medal at 2008 Olympics but since then, he has been into World Cup and Copa America finals, failing to win even one such big tournament.