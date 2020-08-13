RB Leipzig (LEP) will take on Atletico Madrid (ATL) in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. LEP vs ATL match will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on August 13, 2020 (late Thursday night). This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides. Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 team for Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid in UCL 2019-20 can scroll down below. Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online.

Atletico suffered a huge blow ahead of this clash as winger Angel Correa and right-back Sime Vrsaljko were tested positive for coronavirus and as a result, will not take part in this clash. Apart from the duo, Diego Simeone has a fully fit squad to choose from as the Spaniards look to book a place in the semi-finals. PSG vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Quarter-Final Goal Video Highlights.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, will be without top scorer and star striker Timo Werner as he has left the club to in Chelsea and will play no further part in this year’s Champions League campaign. Yussuf Poulsen and Patrik Schick are expected to pair upfront for the Bundesliga side in the absence of the German striker.

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Jan Oblak (ATL) must be your keeper for this clash.

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kieran Tripper (ATL), Renan Lodi (ATL) and Upamecano (LEP) must be your defenders for this clash.

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Saul Niguez (ATL), Marcel Sabitzer (LEP), Christoph Nkunku (LEP) and Dani Olmo (LEP) can be picked as your midfielders.

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Alvaro Morata (ATL), Joao Felix (ATL) and Yussuf Poulsen (LEP) must be your forwards.

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jan Oblak (ATL), Kieran Tripper (ATL), Renan Lodi (ATL), Upamecano (LEP), Saul Niguez (ATL), Marcel Sabitzer (LEP), Christoph Nkunku (LEP), Dani Olmo (LEP), Alvaro Morata (ATL), Joao Felix (ATL) and Yussuf Poulsen (LEP).

Saul Niguez (ATL) must be picked as your captain while Marcel Sabitzer (LEP) can be named as the vice-captain.

