Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Online Live Streaming: German club RB Leipzig clash with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the second quarter-final of this season’s COVID-hit Champions League. The high octane game features two sides who are considered as having an outside chance to win the competition but nevertheless play some attractive brand of football. RB Leipzig finished their domestic campaign at third in the points table and are already assured of European football next season. Same goes for Atletico Madrid who have managed to knock out defending champions Liverpool in the round of 16. Atletico Madrid Confirm 2 COVID-19 Positive Cases Ahead of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Quarter-Final.

Timo Werner will be a massive miss for RB Leipzig having made a switch to Chelsea and training with his new club. Patrick Shick should start as the frontman for the German club with Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo playing just behind him. Yussuf Poulsen and Ibrahima Konate are struggling with fitness problems and will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for the game. Skipper Marcel Sabitzer is a key man in midfield who can be equally important in both halves. Dayot Upamecano at the heart of defence has an important role to play tonight as he looks to keep the Atletico Madrid attackers at bay.

Angel Correa and Sime Vrasljko have tested positive for COVID 19 in the build-up to the game which has left the Atletico Madrid squad a bit shaken. Thomas Partey is a doubt for the big game owing to a thigh problem and it will be interesting to see if he will be risked. Diego Costa and Joao Felix make up for an interesting pair upfront with Yannick Carrasco and Marcos Llorente providing the width.

When is Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 will take place on August 14 (Thursday midnight). The quarter-final match will be played at the Jose Alvalade football stadium in Lisbon. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Football fans and fans of Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig can watch the game live on Sony Sports Channels. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the UFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-final clash.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig match will also be available live on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the quarter-final clash online for its fans in India. It will be a close game with Atletico Madrid triumphing, in the end, thanks to an astute defence they possess, adept for such contests.

