Barcelona will look to return to winning ways when they play Levante in their next La Liga 2020-21 match. Levante vs Barcelona (LET vs BAR) match will be played at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on May 12 (Wednesday). Ronald Koeman’s were held to a goalless draw at home by league leaders Atletico Madrid in their previous denying Barcelona a chance to move on top of the points table. Levante also played a 2-2 draw against Alaves extending Levante’s winless run in La Liga to five games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the LET vs BAR match should scroll down for all information. Lionel Messi Included in 23-Member Barcelona Squad for La Liga 2020-21 Match Against Levante, Check Predicted Starting XI for LEV vs BAR Clash.

Koeman’s side are third in the points table with 75 points, two behind leaders Atletico, with three rounds remaining. A win will take Barcelona to the top of the standings temporarily before Atletico Madrid and Real are in action. Levante are at 14th, nine points clear of the relegation zone but have not won in La Liga since beating Eibar in the second week of April. Paco Lopez’s side have lost four of their last five matches while Barcelona have the best away record in the league this season. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Striker Hold Talk With Barcelona Amid Manchester United Interest.

Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) as the goalkeeper of this Dream11 fantasy XI.

Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Oscar Duarte (LET), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Ruben Vezo (LET) will be picked as three defenders.

Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Enis Bardhi LET), Ruben Rochina (LET), Pedri (BAR) and Jorge de Frutos (LET) should be the five midfielders.

Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) and Roger Marti (LET) will be the two forwards.

Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Oscar Duarte (LET), Jordi Alba (BAR), Ruben Vezo (LET), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Enis Bardhi LET), Ruben Rochina (LET), Pedri (BAR), Jorge de Frutos (LET), Lionel Messi (BAR) and Roger Marti (LET).

We will pick Lionel Messi (BAR) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy XI while Frenkie de Jong (BAR) can be made the vice-captain for the Levante vs Barcelona match.

