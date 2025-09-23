La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Spanish La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be facing Levante in an away tie with the Los Blancos aiming to continue their winning run. The club under new manager Xabi Alonso have won all their five matches played so far and are looking unstoppable at the moment. This is in stark contrast to the form they showed last term where nothing seem to go their way. However with Barcelona in hot pursuit and plenty of matches still to play, they cannot afford to let their guards down. Levante on the other hand have lost three out of their five games to drop to the 16th spot. They however cannot let their poor form dissuade them from believing they cannot put up a fight here. Ballon d’Or 2025: Ousmane Dembele Wins Men’s Award; Aitana Bonmati Creates History With Third Consecutive Women’s Title.

Levante will opt for a 4-3-3 formation with Unai Elgezabal, Matias Moreno, Jeremy Toljan, and Manu Sanchez in the back four. Ivan Romero will be the target man up front with Etta Eyong and Carlos Alvarez as the wide players. Jon Ander Olasagasti will sit deep and shield the backline with Unai Vencedor and Oriol Rey as the attacking midfielders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger are some of the big names missing out for Real Madrid due to injuries. Kylian Mbappe has been in sublime goal scoring form for the club and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here. Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Jr will use their pace to create chances from the wings. Arda Guler and Federico Valverde with their playmaking skills will orchestrate play from midfield.

Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Levante vs Real Madrid Date Wednesday, September 24 Time 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ciutat de Valencia, Manises, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will aim to maintain their lead as they visit Levante in their sixth match of La Liga 2025-26 on Wednesday, September 24. The Levante vs Real Madrid match is set to be played at the Ciutat de Valencia, Manises, Spain and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ousmane Dembele Reacts After Winning Ballon d'Or 2025 Award, France Star Footballer Thanks Everyone for Support While Calling Moment ‘A Dream Come True’ (See Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Levante vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Levante vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Levante will bank on home support to see them through the challenge but Real Madrid will emerge as the winners with the quality they have.

