Barcelona are set to embark on a new chapter in their history as a new president will be elected by today (March 07, 2021). Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are the three candidates in line to replace Josep Bartomeu as the chief of the Blaugranas after the 58-year-old resigned from his position last year. And with the presidential elections in process, several Barcelona players have casted their votes. What is Barcagate Scandal? Know About the Controversy Which Resulted in Arrest of Former Barcelona President Among Others.

Lionel Messi was one of the very first Barcelona players to cast their vote in the presidential election and it was the first time that the Argentine has participated. The 33-year-old has been at the club for nearly two decades and was present at the Nou Camp Stadium with his eldest son Thiago, to exercise his right to vote.

Lionel Messi Exercising His Vote

🔥 El capitán del primer equipo, Leo Messi, ejerce su derecho a voto en el Camp Nou 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YbjmHWSPTT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 7, 2021

Lionel Messi

Along with Lionel Messi, fellow Barcelona first team players Riqui Puig, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto were also present at the club's home Stadium to cast their votes for the ongoing presidential elections.

Jordi Alba

Sergio Busquets

Riqui Puig

Socio since he was three years old. Riqui Puig casting his vote this morning for the next Barcelona president pic.twitter.com/cJbykWmh97 — Siempre Positivo (@SiemprePod) March 7, 2021

Sergi Roberto

The Barcelona presidential elections were called after former president Josep Maria Bartomeu was forced to resign from his position after a motion of ‘no confidence’ was passed against him. The 58-year-old left the club in a worse way than what he inherited as the incoming chief has a number of problems to deal with both on and off the field.

Whoever wins the elections will take over a club with a recognised debt of €488m (£420m) along with the need to renovate the Camp Nou and doubts over the future of captain Lionel Messi, whose contract expires at the end of the current footballing season.

