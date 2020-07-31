The La Liga 2019-20 season has come to an end with Real Madrid being the champions of Spanish tournament. With the season coming to an end, the teams have started releasing their jerseys. Now a while ago, Barcelona launched their away jersey bathed in black and gold. Little did the Catalan Giants know that the fans would be quick enough to point out the similarities between the jersey of Barcelona and Kaizer Chief. Barcelona shared the pictures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann donning the away kits on social media. Designed by Nike, the brands said that it was highly inspired by the electric night in Barcelona. Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmann & Others Return to Practice Ahead of Barcelona vs Napoli, Champions League 2019-20 (See Pics).

Along with the black and gold shirt, the kit had back shorts paired with black socks. The socks have Barca and the club badge in gold. The jersey is made from recycled polyester from plastic bottles. Gerard Piqueue was seemingly happy with the fresh design. However, the fans sounded extremely disappointed with the fact that the jersey had a similar design to South Africa's club, Kaizer Chief.

The netizens took to social media to post their reactions about the same. you can check out the jersey by Barcelona and the reactions below:

🐐 Leo Messi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2020

Video:

Barcelona:

Reactions:

It looks similar to Kaizer chiefs kit pic.twitter.com/kkt984fIZF — BOSS_G____🥚 (@thabangpotoko97) July 31, 2020

Nike you failed

Nike has failed you on this one because @KaizerChiefs had this jersey for their 50th birthday celebration pic.twitter.com/ngqwZg05sS — Jason Zwane (@JasonZwane) July 31, 2020

Much love

Much love from South Africa ✌️ pic.twitter.com/3zr8xG9axs — Thangeni Mphanama (@ThangeniXCV) July 31, 2020

Copy Paste?

Another one

So these guys just copied and pasted Kaizer Chiefs 50th anniversary kit🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kAzuMHSG1M — Letho🇿🇦🇬🇦 (@lethofb) July 31, 2020

Be more original

Last one

@FCBarcelona did you see this @KaizerChiefs 50th Universal kit that we used in 2019/20 season 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Aybooo @Nikepic.twitter.com/U1xTXOlwEL — Bhekisisa CR7 Sosibo (@Bhekisisa_Sosib) July 31, 2020

Barcelona has already started preparing for the Champions League 2019-20. Players like Lionel Messi, Antoine Greinzmann and others have started sweating it out for the much-awaited contest against Napoli on August 7, 2020.

