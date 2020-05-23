Lionel Messi Exhibits Agility During Barcelona Practice Session, Catalan Giants Share Video

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter/FC Barcelona)

Lionel Messi has been in the best of form since the start of the season, but due to the menace of the coronavirus, the live-action was stalled all over the world for a couple of months. However, things have started changing and the players have started returning to their clubs and this obviously includes Messi who came back to Camp Nou. Now in the recent training video shared by Barcelona, Lionel Messi exhibits his agility as he was seen performing one of the exercises during the practice session yesterday. Lionel Messi Admits He Wanted to Quit Barcelona After Being Embroiled With Government of Spain Due to Tax Fraud.

Messi looked in the best of shape as he ran sideways through the hurdles. The clip was posted with the caption, “The skipper skips.” Talking about Lionel Messi, he is having the best of time with his family. Very often after a gruelling practice session, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner spends a lot of time with his family. Recently he was seen playing UNO with his kids or posing for pictures with his wife and kids. Now check out the video shared by Barcelona.

The impending season of the La Liga 2019-20 is expected to start sometime in June. The games will be conducted behind closed doors in the absence of fans. The President of La Liga Javier Tebas assured that the matches will be conducted keeping in mind the safety of players and the support staff. During the same interview, he also congratulated Bundesliga for starting the matches keeping in mind the interest of the players.