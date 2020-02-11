Lionel Messi Gives Inspirational Half-Time Speech to Barcelona Squad During Real Betis Clash (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: AFP)

Barcelona staged a great comeback in their recent La Liga 2019-20 match against Real Betis on February 9, 2020 (Sunday) as they managed to level the score twice in the game before Clement Lenglet eventually netting the winner in the 72nd minute of the game. The match exploded in the opening minutes as the score was 1-1 inside the first ten minutes of the game and eventually the first ending with both teams level on 2-2. During the break, Lionel Messi could be seen giving a speech to his team-mates inside the tunnel to try and motivate them for the game. La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi Hat-Trick of Assists Helps Barcelona Beat Real Betis.

Barcelona have found their spirit under new manager Quique Setien and it could be seen during the weekend’s comeback against Real Betis. One of the major things during the game was Lionel Messi’s speech during the half-time break. The Argentine is not known to be a very vocal guy but surely inspired his fellow colleagues as they managed to dig deep and complete a brilliant comeback to record a crucial win and keep the pressure on leaders Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola Tells Lionel Messi to Stay at Barcelona Despite Manchester City Links.

Watch Video

Lionel Messi began his speech by saying ‘Give it.. give it guys. We're going to score now’. Sergio Busquets, who is also one of the four captains at the Spanish club added ‘That's it, that's it. We're going to get it for sure.’ Lionel Messi ended the speech by saying ‘Let's go together like the other day... let's go together, that's going to make us stronger.’ Probably referring to their last-minute Copa del Rey loss against Athletic Bilbao.

This was a crucial win for the Catalan side as it keeps them on the tail of Real Madrid who are currently leading La Liga by three points. Lionel Messi once again was brilliant as despite failing to score in the game he managed to provide assists for all three goals scored on the night by Barcelona. This takes his assists into double figures in the domestic league, four ahead of his nearest competitors.