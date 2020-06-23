Barcelona and Argentina talisman and an unprecedented six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi celebrates his 33rd birthday on June 24, 2020 (Wednesday). Widely regarded as the best footballer in the world and among the greatest of all-time, Messi has played all his club career for Barcelona and currently captains them. At 33, the Argentine genius is already a record six-time winner of the European Golden boot, twice UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and six-time La Liga Player of the season. The Argentine superstar is also on brisk of completing 700 career goals for both club and country and needs just one more strike to reach the feat. Father’s Day 2020: Lionel Messi’s Photos With His Sons Thiago, Ciro and Mateo That Tells You Why He Is One of Sporting World’s Coolest Dads.

Messi and his family moved to Spain for the young boy to join Barcelona in 2001 after the club had agreed to pay for his treatment for the growth hormone deficiency. The legend goes that Messi was initially homesick and missed his mother, who had left for Argentina to take care of his brothers and sister while Messi was left in Barcelona with his father. Initially, his teammates thought he was mute and couldn’t speak. But Messi couldn’t do with his lips, he did with his feet and won everyone’s admiration. As the magician turns 33, let us take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Barcelona Superstar Takes an Incredible Turn, Glides Through Three Defenders and Scores From the Spot.

Lionel Messi’s original name is Luis Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini

His favourite food is Milanesa Napolitana

Lionel Messi could have played for Spain and was asked by the Spanish Football Federation ( to join the Spain national football team but he refused

‘Inmessionante’ is an adjective used to describe Lionel Messi and has been added to Spanish dictionary

Mesi lasted for just 44 seconds in his senior debut for Argentina

Messi is reportedly a long-distant relation of former La Masia graduate Bojan Krkic

Lionel Messi’s goal celebration (with both hands pointed towards the sky) is actually a tribute to his late grandmother. He dedicates all of his goals to his Grandmother who passed away at the age of 10

Messi became Barcelona’s all-time leading goal scorer at the age of 24

Messi is one of only two footballers to score five goals in a single UEEFA Champions League match

Lionel Messi still holds the record of most number of goals scored in a single calendar year

Messi is already the highest goals-scorer in La Liga and has also netted the most number of hat-tricks in the competition (36) as well as in the Champions League (8). He also holds the record of scoring most number of goals for the Argentina national team. With him as the captain, Barcelona are chasing for a third consecutive La Liga title and are also hoping to achieve their first Champions League success since 2015. Happy Birthday maestro!

