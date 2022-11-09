Lionel Messi's fitness has become a big issue ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Argentine is set to play in his last-ever edition of the prestigious competition which begins later this month. The 35-year-old has been struggling with a niggling issue and missed PSG's last league game against Lorient. Will Lionel Messi Be Fit for 2022 FIFA World Cup With Argentina After Latest Achilles Injury?

The Argentina skipper has been in sensational form this season, bagging 12 goals and contributing 14 assists in 18 appearances across competitions. The 35-year-old has been dealing with niggles throughout the campaign and was again unavailable for the win over Lorient this weekend due to an 'inflamed Achilles tendon'. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

However, there is some good news as PSG in a statement ahead of the Lorient game, had said that Lionel Messi will resume training with the group on Thursday. As per certain reports, the Argentine looks on course to return and is expected to be available for the encounter with Auxerre on Sunday, 13 November.

Paris Saint Germain have been in brilliant form this season as they are the only undefeated team across all competitions among the top five leagues. They sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 12 wins and two draws in 14 fixtures and are set to face Bayern Munich in the UCL round of 16 in the New Year.

It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi plays against Auxerre, just a few days before Argentina begin their World Cup campaign on November 22. Lionel Scaloni's men play a friendly against the United Arab Emirates on November 16, before their first game against Saudi Arabia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2022 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).