For a while now, Lionel Messi has been linked to PSG and it is rumoured that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner could sign the dotted line with the Ligue 1 giants. Now, as reported by Mercato, the Barcelona captain is looking out for a property in Paris. This has raised a lot of eyebrows and many are linking this as his move towards PSG. However, it is very likely that Messi could be looking out for a property only for investments. Many footballers have properties that are meant for investments. Lionel Messi Transfer to PSG? Before Retirement Angel Di Maria Hoping to Play Alongside his Compatriot.

Ever since 2020, Messi's future at Barcelona has been uncertain. There have been times that the Argentine has lashed out at the officials of Barcelona on social media. First, it was his tussle with the Sporting Director of Barcelona Eric Abidal which was spoken about for a long time. Then Messi had said that Barcelona cannot win the Champions League. Later he had lashed out at the board for spreading the news about Messi not accepting pay cuts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even when his teammates Luis Suarez left the club, Messi had lashed out at Barcelona for their decision. His reported feud with the Barcelona teammates had also grabbed headlines. But this year with the Joan Laporta being elected as the new President of Barcelona, it was said that Messi might stay at the club. However, reports have claimed that Messi has rejected the offer by Barcelona for now and the club is renewing their terms.

