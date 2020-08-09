As Barcelona took on Napoli in the Champions League 2019-20 match, all eye were on Lionel Messi who has been in quite a form since the start of the year. The Argentine also did not disappoint his fans and went on to score a stunning solo goal. This left the netizens in awe and they could not stop praising him as Barcelona won the match by 3-1 and proceeded to the round of eight. While scoring the goal Messi even lost his balance as he was chased by the defenders from the Italian side. The netizens took to social media to hail the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. But before that let's have a look at how things worked out for both the squads on the pitch. Lionel Messi’s Incredible Goal Leads Barcelona to a 3-1 Win Against Napoli in Champions League 2019-20 (Watch Video).

The teams entered the game with 1-1 aggregate. Barcelona looked in a dominating position right from the start of the match as Clement Lenglet scored an early goal to give the team 1-0 lead. Then at the 23rd minute, Messi's solo goal after dodging the Italian defenders enthralled the fans and they could not stop themselves from posting tweets about the Argentine. Luis Saurez put the team on 3-0 after he converted a penalty into a goal. Now let's have a look at the video and the tweets by the fans.

Ladies and gentlemen Messi is the goat and it’s not even close. When impossible angles are reality.#Messi #BarcaNapoli pic.twitter.com/CgUsbv7TrL — SportzHub (@sportz_hub) August 8, 2020

Reactions:

King Messi

Messi is the best,,,,,l call him king Messi — Beyan M Koikoi (@beyan_koikoi) August 8, 2020

Another one

Love Messi forever!!! Messi is the best football player in the solar system 😎 — Richard (@Richard61807988) August 9, 2020

Unbelievable

Unbelievable !!!! What a goal. Brilliant,Messi. — Barbara Roberts (@Barb7045) August 8, 2020

Last one

leo the king💪 — samrina💚💛❤️🇪🇹 (@samrawithabte4) August 8, 2020

With this, Lionel Messi now has 27 goals in the round of 16 and now has more goals than any other player. The team will now meet Bayern Munich in the round of eight which will be held on August 15, 2020, in Portugal.

