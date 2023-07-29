Since making his debut for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has been in superb form for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side as Messi in his first game for Inter Miami scored a last-minute goal that saw his side edging Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup 2023. The next game against Atlanta United saw the 35-year-old striker scoring a brace and an assist that helped Inter Miami register an emphatic 4-0 win. Lionel Messi Comes Up With New Celebration, Points Towards David Beckham After Scoring A Goal in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Leagues Cup 2023 Match; Video Goes Viral.

After scoring the first goal inside eight minutes, the Inter Miami player added his second goal shortly. After completing his brace, the Argentina forward was seen performing a never seen before celebration as he executed an open hand style celebration, aiming towards his family, who was sitting beside the pitch.

Messi’s never before style celebration left many wondering what it means but his family knew what it was. Taking to social media, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, indirectly disclosed the meaning of that celebration. Posting a GIF of Marvel superhero, Thor, Antonela also added a photo wherein Messi is seen performing the unique celebration. Earlier, it was made known that the footballer’s eldest son, Thiago is highly fond of Marvel and Thor. Remembering his son being a Marvel and Thor fan, the Argentina captain paid tribute to the Asgard hero.

Antonela Story

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, confirms that his new Inter Miami celebration is a Thor reference ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/YeV64sthly — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 28, 2023

Messi shocked the football fans with a move to the MLS side, Inter Miami, in the current summer transfer window. Following his departure from PSG, the Argentina footballer was expected to join Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal, who was offering loads of money. Meanwhile, Barcelona was expected to be his preferred destination but the club’s financial situation forced Messi to chose Inter Miami move.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2023 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).