Lionel Messi- Neymar Jr Reunion Not Happening This Summer, Cash-Strapped Barcelona Avoid Singing PSG Striker due to Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Messi and Neymar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

For a while now, there have been rumours that PSG striker Neymar Jr would join Barcelona to rub his shoulder with Lionel Messi once again. However, if one were to believe the latest report, about the Catalan Giants, the reunion is not happening anytime soon as the Barcelona has suffered from a lot of losses due to no matches because of the coronavirus. In fact, the Catalan Giants have even deducted the salaries of the players due to the losses incurred with no matches happening. The decision was taken to accommodate the salaries of the non-playing staff. Barcelona Tags Neymar Jr in Latest Tweet, Adds Fuel to Transfer Rumours Claiming PSG Forward's Comeback to Catalan Giants.

According to Catalunya Radio, the economic impact of Coronavirus wouldn't let Barca go for Neymar – a player valued above EUR 150 million – this summer. The club will focus on Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi’s renewal. The La Liga champions also would also like to renew goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen obviously as a part of the to-do list. Now, yesterday we told you that Quique Setien, the current manager of Barcelona squashed the rumours of Messi quitting the club.

Ever since he has been at loggerheads with the bosses of the Catalan Giants, it is widely reported that he might quit the club soon. But Setien squashed the rumours and said that Messi will not leave Camp Nou and his contract which ends in summer this year will also be renewed. Issues with management have not affected Lionel Messi and of course, he will remain with the club and will end his career at Camp Nou.