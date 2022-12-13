Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is currently in great form. The seven-time Ballon d'Or has scored four goals and dished out two assists for his national team in five matches so far. Messi is currently one of the prime candidates for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Ball award. With Messi at his best, Argentina has qualified for the semi-final stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. They will face Croatia on December 13 for a place in the finals. Today’s Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for December 13.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is currently playing his fifth world cup at the age of 35. In his long career, Messi has won everything apart from the World Cup. He came agonizingly close to winning one in 2014. But an injury-time goal from Germany broke his dream. Messi now has one final chance in Qatar. However, after that, the PSG forward reportedly will retire from the national team. Now ahead of the upcoming Croatia match, Argentine national team head coach Lionel Scalonui has spoken about this.

Scaloni Speaks on Messi's Retirement

While speaking about if Argentina captain Lionel Messi will retire after the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Scaloni told in the Croatia match press conference, "We will hope he continues playing. Let's see if he does. We will keep enjoying him, that’s important for us and for the world of football." Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of LM10 Featuring in ARG vs CRO Line-Up.

"I know Messi and he was always like that, he was always a winner and he has pride and a big desire to continue playing football that makes us happy. And also because the first year was difficult in terms of adaptation and now, from what they explain to me, their life in Paris is perfect. The children are happy, he and his family, his wife too," Scaloni added.

Lionel Scaloni perfectly knows that he will need Lionel Messi at his best form if he wants to bring the FIFA World Cup home. Messi's Argentina suffered a 3-0 defeat against Croatia in the last world cup. So this will be a perfect opportunity for them to take revenge for that loss and book a place in the finals.

