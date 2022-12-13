Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has been in terrific form throughout the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The 35-year-old forward has already scored four goals and dished out two assists in five matches so far. The Argentina captain is currently one of the leading candidates for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Ball award. Messi's Argentina topped Group C ahead of Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia with six points from three matches. In the round of 16, they defeated Australia by a scoreline of 2-1. Then they won against Netherlands in the quarter final stage. Now Argentina will face Croatia in the first semi final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic stadium, Lusail. before the game, let's take a look if Lionel Messi will be a part of this match. Today’s Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for December 13.

Lionel Messi started FIFA World Cup 2022 on a positive note. He scored from the penalty spot against Saudi Arabia to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. However then in the second half, Argentina conceded two quick goals and suffered a shocking loss. With Argentina on the brink of elimination, Messi scored a brilliant long ranger against Mexico in a 2-0 victory. Messi was once again influential in Argentina's third group-stage match. Despite missing a penalty, he was involved in Argentina's every attack and created numerous opportunities. The Argentine captain opened the scoring against Australia with another brilliant goal and helped his team to progress to the quarter final. In the quarter final, he produced a fantastic assist and scored one goal from the penalty spot. Messi also converted his penalty during the penalty shootout. Overall he is having a great World Cup so far.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina VS Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is currently fully fit to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final match against Croatia. The PSG forward will surely be part of Lionel Scaloni's starting lineup.

The Argentine forward is playing in his last world cup. He is very determined to win the only trophy that is missing from his cabinet. This will be a chance for him and Argentina to take revenge for the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage loss. Messi will be eager to play a crucial role in it.

Meanwhile, Croatia qualified for the semi final stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by defeating Brazil in the quarter final. Luka Modric led Croatia are the runners-up of the last edition's FIFA World Cup and are playing fantastic football throughout the tournament. It will be interesting to see if they can knock out both South American giants in consecutive matches.

