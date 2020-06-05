Lionel Messi Injury Update: Barcelona Star Misses Training Session Due to Thigh Issues

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter/FC Barcelona)

Barcelona are struck with a huge blow ahead of La Liga’s resumption as the club confirmed that star man Lionel Messi is carrying a slight injury. The Spanish side announced on Friday that the 32-year-old is nursing a thigh complaint and trained on his own, away from the rest of the group. However, the Catalan giants remain confident that it is not a long term issue and the Argentine will not be away for a long period of time. Lionel Messi Injured? Barcelona Star’s Missed Training Session Raises Concern Ahead of La Liga 2019–20 Return.

Concerns about Lionel Messi’s fitness were raised when he was absent from the team’s training session on Wednesday. It was reported that the 32-year-old underwent an alternative training program and was working individually in the gym. However, the club have acknowledged that the Argentine is carrying a minor knock, but believe that he will be fit for the season’s restart. La Liga 2019–20 Resumes: From Lionel Messi to Luis Suarez, Take a Look at Top Five Goalscorers and Assist Makers in Current Season.

‘Barça captain Leo Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barça finally get back to playing matches. He should be able to rejoin his team-mates in a few days’ time.’ Read the official statement released by the club.

Lionel Messi has suffered with on and off niggling injuries throughout this campaign. Earlier in the season, the Barcelona captain missed two months of action due to a calf injury which he suffered during the pre-season.

There have been several reports that before football was brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lionel Messi was playing while carrying a minor injury. And with this current report, it seems like the 32-year-old is still a bit off from regaining full fitness.

Lionel Messi once again has been the main man for Barcelona this campaign and is the leading goal-scorer and assist provider in the league, as the Catalans hold a two-point advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid in their search of a third consecutive La Liga crown. The Spanish top fight will be back in action on June 11 with a Seville Derby.