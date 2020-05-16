Lionel Messi Says ‘We’ll See at What Level We Are Once Play Restarts’

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona, May 16: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi said that it is too early to think about how far the team can go in the season once it restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona were top of the LaLiga table, two points above Real Madrid, before football came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Maybe this pause in play will end up benefiting us, but let's see if the competitions we're in can get started again first. Then we will be able to see the level we are at or how far we can go once we get started again," Messi told Spanish daily Sport.

Earlier the 32-year-old had said that he is not worried about getting infected by COVID-19 whenever the league resumes, a fear that was expressed by his Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero. Lionel Messi Gets into a Spat With Joao Felix During Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa De Espana 2019-20, Team Barca Joins Confrontation (Watch Video).

"The risk of contagion is everywhere, when you leave the house the risk is already there, therefore I think that you don't have to think about it too much because if you do, you can't go anywhere," Messi told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Friday.

President Javier Tebas had said last week that matches could start as soon as June 12 but all 11 remaining rounds of fixtures will take place in empty stadiums. "But we also understand that it is essential to comply with protocols and maximize prevention measures," said Messi.

"Going back to training is a first step but we should not trust ourselves and we must continue taking all the necessary precautions and assume that we have to start playing the games when they arrive but behind closed doors."