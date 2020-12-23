Barcelona captain Lionel Messi posted a heartfelt note on Instagram after breaking Pele's all-time record of most goals for a single club. While the Brazilian legend netted 643 goals for Santos, Messi went past him by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona in a La Liga encounter against Real Valladolid on Tuesday (December 22). The Argentina legend was indeed overwhelmed with his achievement as he thanked all his family, friends and teammates for supporting him in his journey. The 33-year-old also mentioned that he never expected to breaking any such prestigious records and specially of Pele's. Lionel Messi Overtakes Pele’s Record of Most Goals for One Club.

"When I started playing football, I never thought I would break any records, especially the one I broke today, which was Pele's. I can only thank everyone who's helped me all these years, my teammates, my family, my friends, and everyone who supports me every day," Messi wrote on the picture-sharing website after the game. Lionel Messi Thanks Pele For his Kind Words After Football Legend Praises Argentine.

Here's Lionel Messi's Post!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The record-breaking goal came in the second half of the Catalan Giants 3-0 win over Valladolid. Receiving the ball with a flick from Pedri, Messi smashed the corner of the nets and created history.

Messi – who joined the Catalan giants way back in 2001 – now has 644 goals in 749 games. He also played a crucial role in guiding Barcelona to 10 La Liga titles and as many as four Champions League titles. Although the fans are backing Messi to achieve many such feats with the La Liga giants, the striker isn't likely to extend his contract next season.

In fact, the veteran wanted to end ties with Barcelona before the start of the season, citing a clause in his deal that would allow him to exit. However, Barcelona triggered a £624m release clause which infamously extended the footballer's stay.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).