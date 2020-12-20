Lionel Messi had equalled Pele’s record of 643 club goals. The Argentine had scored a goal against Valencia with an amazing header. Post this, Lionel Messi had scored a header to get to the feat. Post this Pele had congratulated the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and posted a message for him. Now a while ago, Messi also took to social media and posted a picture of the football legend. Messi also said that it was nice to see those words coming from someone like Pele who holds a high stature. He also thanked Pele for his kind words and sent him a big hug. Lionel Messi Equals Pele’s Record of 643 Goals for a Single Club; Brazilian Legend Congratulates Barcelona Star With Touching Message (See Instagram Post).

He wrote, "Thank you very much for your loving message, @pele. The truth was that it was nice to see him for what those words mean coming from someone as great as you were. I send you a big hug!!". Talking about Lionel Messi, missed a penalty but then scored a header after a pass from one of the boys from Barcelona. Now let's have a look at the post by Messi.

Barcelona however, drew the match with 2-2 the Catalan Giants are now placed on number five of the La Liga 2020-21 points table. The team now has 21 points and have won six games and lost four. The remaining games ended with a draw. For now Atletico Madrid is leading the La Liga 2020-21 points table.

