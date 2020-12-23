Lionel Messi added another jewel to his already prestigious crown by scoring a goal in Barcelona vs Real Valladolid clash in La Liga 2020-21. With a strike in the 65th minute of the game, the Argentina talisman overtook Pele’s record tally of most goals for a single club. While the Brazilian legend netted 643 goals for Santos, Messi went past him by taking his tally to 644 on Tuesday. The record-breaking goal came in the second half of the Catalan Giants 3-0 win over Valladolid. Messi took the ball in stride off a flick from Pedri to finish into the corner of the net. Lionel Messi Thanks Pele For his Kind Words After Football Legend Praises Argentine.

Pele scored 643 goals in 665 competitive matches for Santos. He made his debut for the Brazilian club in 1956 aged 15 and played there for 18 years before departing for New York Cosmos in 1974, having lifted six league titles and two Copa Libertadores trophies. Messi reached the milestone in 749 matches for Barcelona.

Watch Goal Video Highlights!!

Speaking of other players with most goals for a single club, Gerd Muller – who scored 565 times for Bayern Munich between 1964 and 1979 – is third in the list. The top five is completed by Fernando Peyroteo (Sporting CP, 544 goals) and Josef Bican (Slavia Prague, 534 goals).

Coming to the Barcelona vs Real Valladolid encounter, Clément Lenglet and Martin Braithwaite netted goals before Messi as the home team never looked in the contest. The Catalan Giants eventually registered a 3-0 triumph and will go into Christmas with a four-match unbeaten streak.

