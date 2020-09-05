Lionel Messi has posted for the first time since deciding to retract on his transfer request and extend his stay at Barcelona. Messi shared a picture of his sons on Instagram without any caption. The Argentine had, on Friday, made a U-turn on his decision to leave Barcelona this summer and extended his stay at the Blaugrana club. Messi in an explosive interview hit out at the club and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu while announcing his decision to remain at the club for another season. Lionel Messi Reveals Family’s Reaction Following His Decision to Leave Barcelona.

Messi shared a cute picture of his three sons on Instagram. In the picture, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro can be seen posing for a picture beside a wooden bridge. In the picture, Thiago and Ciro are sporting red and white Adidas t-shirts while Mateo is wearing a blue t-shirt. All three are wearing shorts in the picture. Fans immediately reacted on the picture and commented. Many thanked Messi for extending his stay at Barcelona. Lionel Messi-Barcelona Transfer Saga: From Josep Bartomeu Not Keeping His Word to Refusing Trial, Here’s What Argentine Said in an Emotional Interview.

Lionel Messi Shares Picture of Three Sons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Sep 5, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

Messi, meanwhile, revealed in an interview that his decision to remain at the club was only because of the impossible 700m Euros release clause attached to his contract and his refusal to pursue a legal battle against the club. The 33-year-old also revealed that he felt betrayed by the club president, who had throughout the season told him he (Messi) was allowed to take his own decision at the end of the season but insisted on clubs paying the release clause when he asked to leave.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).