Sergio Aguero has been detected with arrhythmia heart issues and has been advised to take some time off from football. But that surely does not mean that his colleagues in Argentina have forgotten him. In fact, Lionel Messi's Argentina came up with a heart-touching gesture for the former Manchester City player who also plays for the Le Albicelestes. Team Argentina held up a banner that had the picture of the Aguero. It also had the words, "We are all with you, Kun." The picture of the act went viral on social media. FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Teams Qualified for the Mega Event in Qatar & Who Missed Out, Check Full List!

The fans also were quite please with the act by team Argentina. Sergio Aguero had been detected with this disease during the La Liga 2021-22 match against Alaves. Aguero played for 41 minutes and was taken off the ground after he complained of chest pains. The former Manchester City player then spent a couple of days in the hospital. Post this, even Aguero's former club FC Barcelona had sent out wishes to him. For now, let's have a look at the picture of the class act by team Argentina.

Talking about team Argentina, they have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Their match against Brazil ended with a goalless draw. England, Spain, Belgium, Croatia have already qualified for the World Cup 2022. Whereas, Portugal, Russia, Italy have been qualified for the playoffs.

