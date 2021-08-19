Ever since Lione Messi has moved to PSG, the fans have been waiting for the former Barcelona star to take on the field for a match. As PSG is all set to lock horns against Brest in Ligue 1 2021-22 match, the fans are still wondering if Messi will be included in the playing XI. Just a day before the match, Mauricio Pochettino addressed the press and this was an obvious question that was asked to the PSG manager. Pochettino obviously did not give a straight answer and had a very puzzling response. Lionel Messi’s Tear-Soaked Tissue Used During Barcelona Farewell Reportedly Up for Sale at a Whopping Sum of USD 1 million.

Pochettino further revealed that they have not yet communicated these plans to the players. According to him, Messi brings the best not only in the dressing room but also on the field. "We have not yet communicated plans to the group, we will analyse and decide after the conference. We all know his qualities, he brings very positive energy. The connection was made quickly. You can tell there's a good feeling, and not only in the dressing room but also on the pitch," said the PSG manager.

Picture of Messi's training:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Saint-Germain (@psg)

Meanwhile, Sky Sports feels that Messi will not make a debut for PSG on Friday. Meanwhile, PSG gave an update about several players including Sergio Ramos and Colin Dagba. These two players will continue training and will work on their way back to fitness. Dagba and Ramos are expected to join the team after September's international break.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).