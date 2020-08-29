Ever since Lionel Messi handed in his transfer request at Barcelona several clubs have been linked with the Argentine superstar and are hoping to sign him. The latest club to enter the race for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s signature in Italian giants Juventus. The Bianconeri, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo are now looking to bring his great rival to their team as well in hopes of becoming European champions once again. Barcelona 'Working Internally to Convince' Lionel Messi to Stay, Says Official.

Lionel Messi, who is unhappy with the direction Barcelona is heading, wants an immediate exit and has made his decision known to the Barcelona board. However, the Catalan are unwilling to let their record goal-scorer leave in the summer but reports suggest that they may let him go if the right price is presented by any club. Lionel Messi Transfer Fee is THIS Exorbitant Amount As Barcelona Captain Plans to Leave The Club.

As per French news outlet L’Equipe, Juventus are looking to sign the 33-year-old during the summer transfer window and a ‘discrete approach’ was made to his father, Jorge Messi, to explore the possibilities of bringing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to Turin.

As per the publication, the Italian club want to form a dream partnership of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who between them have won 11 of the last 12 best player awards. Despite the on-field rivalry, the two respect each-other and Juventus believe that together they can bring the Champions League back to Turin.

Lionel Messi has asked his representatives to set up a meeting with Barcelona to ‘avoid a war’ regarding his departure for the club, but the Spanish side have declined to meet stating that there is nothing to discuss unless the Argentine is arriving to sign a new deal.

Manchester City are tipped as the favourites to sign Lionel Messi if he is to leave Barcelona in the summer as the club has the financial stability to meet his demands while the Argentine is also excited to play for them due to their Barcelona connections.

