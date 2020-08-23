Lionel Messi is ‘unlikely’ to leave Barcelona this summer feels Brazilian legend, Ronaldo Nazario. Messi, 33, has been linked with a move away from the club after 16 years at Camp Nou following Barcelona’s 8-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in Champions League 2019-20 quarter-final. The Argentine is said to be very upset and has reportedly lost his trust on the board and will prefer to be sold in this transfer window. Messi is in the final 12 months of his contract and has already snubbed talks of an extension earlier this year. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo No Way Close to What Robert Lewandowski Achieved This Season: Friedhelm Funkel.

Barcelona have already started making sweeping changes at the club following the humiliating defeat. The club have sacked manager Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal and replaced them with former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman as the head coach and Ramon Planes as the sporting director respectively. Reports also state that the club have put several senior players, including Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets up for sale. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Barcelona Captain Wants Immediate Exit; Manchester City Favourites to Sign the Argentine.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu mentioned that only five players, including Messi, will not be sold. Rest all of the first-team squad will likely be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in. But Messi, who in the final year of his contract, wants to leave before the situation gets worse. Several clubs have already been put on alert after reports emerged that the Argentine put in a transfer request.

The rumours are only sure to get intensified as the days pass. But it is worth noting that only a few sides can afford to sign him especially with the COVID-19 crisis affecting the finances in Europe. Manchester City though can sign him and are the reported favourites to land the Argentine in this summer window. Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are also contenders to fight for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But Brazilian Ronaldo believes it is unlikely that Messi will ever leave Barcelona. “It is very unlikely that Messi will leave Barcelona, especially with the financial crisis in Europe," said the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker. "Messi is the reference of the team and if I was Barcelona I would not let him leave in any case,” he added.

"Messi has a very intense relationship with Barcelona, I do not think he will stop being in love with the team. He's upset, of course, with how they were defeated in the Champions League,” said Ronaldo, who spent one season at Barcelona. “Messi needs his team-mates to help him, as they do, and Barcelona will have to think of something different for the next seasons. Letting your main player leave is not the solution,”

New Barcelona coach Koeman, meanwhile, is eager to keep the Argentine at Camp Nou. The Dutchman was asked about Messi’s future following his appointment and he said: "He's still got a contract and is still a Barcelona player. At this point, I need to speak to him because he is the captain. We need to work with him and speak with various players,” said Koeman who left the Netherlands head coaching role to join Barcelona.

“We need to make some decisions but in Messi's case, I hope he stays with us. I don't know if I have to convince Messi (to stay), whether it's that or not. He is the best player in the world and the best player in the world you want in your team, you don't want him playing against you.”

