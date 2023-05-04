Argentine footballer Lionel Messi reportedly has received the most lucrative deal in the history of football. According to a report from the Telegraph, the Saudi Arabian government is planning to sign Lionel Messi for the country's top-tier football league, Saudi Pro League. In order to do so, the Saudi government is ready to give Messi a huge contract which can rise up to $400 million annually. The report further suggests that talks with Messi's representatives including his father Jorge Messi, have already started. Thrissur Pooram 2023 Held in Full Grandeur in Kerala, Lionel Messi Holding World Cup Featured During ‘Kudamattam’.

If the deal goes through, the Argentine forward will be placed at the Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Riyadh-based Al-Hilal is the most successful club in the country. They have won the Saudi League 18 times, King Cup 9 times, Crown Prince Cup 13 times, Super Cup 3 times, and Federation Cup 3 times. On top of that, Al-Hilal have been crowned the champions of the AFC Champions League on four occasions. They have qualified for the final of ACL this year too and can clinch their fifth title.

Bringing Messi to Al-Hilal will reincarnate the rivalry between the Argentine forward and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Hilal's traditional rival Al-Nassr and is the highest-paid football in the world. Messi's new contract will see him get past the former Real Madrid forward too.

Messi is already an ambassador for the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and has a huge connection with the country. He recently visited Saudi Arabia due to his commitments for STA. The Argentine reportedly did not take permission from his current club PSG for this tour and has been fined and suspended for two weeks. Lionel Messi Suspended: PSG Takes Action Against World Champion Footballer For 'Unapproved' Trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi's current contract with PSG will expire at the end of this season. He reportedly has a renewal offer on his table but is yet to decide anything. So far, he has been a key player for the Parisians in the domestic league. Messi has the highest goal contribution in Ligue 1 and is certainly one of the best in the division.

Messi's former club Barcelona and MLS club Inter Miami have been also linked with the Argentine forward. It will be very interesting to see where he ends up at the end of this season.

