LIV vs BOU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Liverpool vs Bournemouth Football Match

Liverpool Football Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Liverpool will host relegation-battling Bournemouth FC in the Premier League needing only four wins to clinch their first league title in 30 years. Unbeaten in the league this (2019-20) season until they visited Watford, Liverpool have now lost three of their last four games across all competitions. The February week that started with Jurgen Klopp’s men beating Norwich 1-0 to go only 12 points shy of a Premier League title have now seen them lose to Atletico Madrid, Watford and dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea. The Bournemouth clash comes at the right time for Liverpool, who will expect themselves to win against a team fighting to survive in the league and are ranked third from bottom in the Premier League points table. Meanwhile, fans of Dream11 fantasy team, can find all tips and team suggestions to pick the right playing XI for the LIV vs BOU league match. Coronavirus Scare: Liverpool Cancels Staff Travel to High-risk Countries.

Mohamed Salah scored the final goal in a 3-0 rout of Bournemouth when both these teams last met in the league this season. Salah has also scored in each of his five meetings against Bournemouth and will be eager to add to his tally if Liverpool are to seal all three points. The Reds will, however, be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is ruled out for a couple of weeks with a hip injury. Adrian is set to deputise in his place while club captain Jordan Henderson also continue to be out for the European champions.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, EPL 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Goalkeeper – Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian (LIV) should be picked as the goalkeeping-choice for this fantasy team.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, EPL 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Andy Robertson (LIV) and Nathaniel Ake (BOU) can be picked as the defenders.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, EPL 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Midfielders – Sadio Mane (LIV), Ryan Fraser (BOU), Fabinho (LIV), Jefferson Lerma (BOU) and Georginio Wijnaldum (LIV).

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, EPL 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction: Forwards – Mohamed Salah (LIV) and Callum Wilson (BOU) will be the two forwards.

Mohamed Salah (LIV) should be appointed as the captain for this fantasy team while Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold should be selected the vice-captain for this team.