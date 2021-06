Liverpool posted an emotional video on Twitter, thanking their former midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain today.

Liverpool's tweet

A key part of so many of our magical moments, @GWijnaldum ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXJmglmDFf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 10, 2021

