Liverpool will aim to secure qualification into the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 knockouts when they host Atalanta in their fourth match of Group D on Wednesday. Liverpool are five points clear on top of the group and need only one win from their remaining three matches to book a berth in the Round of 16. Atalanta, on the other, are third in the group but are tied on four points with Ajax. They need to avoid a defeat to stay alive for finishing in the top two and progressing to the next stage. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Liverpool vs Atalanta Group D match should scroll down for all details. Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Lead Shortlist for Men’s Player of the Year; Jurgen Klopp, Marcelo Bielsa Named Among Best Coach Nominees.

Atalanta were thrashed 5-0 when both these teams met earlier in the Champions League their heaviest European home defeat and they will hope to put up a good reply at Anfield. They will be without Mattia Caldara, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Fabio Depaoli while Liverpool will miss Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri. Klopp might also leave both Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara unless both are absolutely fit.

When is Liverpool vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Group D match will be played on November 26, 2020 (Wednesday midnight). The UCL match will take place at Anfield Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of Liverpool vs Atalanta UCL match on Sony Sports Channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live-action of the Group D match live on Sony Ten SD and HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow Group D UCL match live on television can also catch the match live online. SonyLiv will be live streaming the Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).