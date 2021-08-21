Liverpool will take on Burnley in the latest round of the Premier League 2021-22 fixture. The clash will be played at Anfield on August 21, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams had contrasting starts to their domestic camping with the Reds beating Norwich while Sean Dyche’s men lost to Brighton after leading. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Burnley, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Martin Odegaard, Norwegian Midfielder, Rejoins Arsenal From Real Madrid on Permanent Deal.

Liverpool got off to a sensational start in their season opener thrashing Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road. In addition to the performance, Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with Roberto Firmino getting himself on the scoresheet while Mo Salah continued his trend of scoring on the Red’s opening game of the new season. Meanwhile, Sean Dyche will hope that his team can bounce back from the defeat against Brighton where his team conceded two late goals. Raphael Varane Unveiled As Manchester United Player.

When is Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Burnley match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield in Merseyside. The game will be held on August 21, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Burnley match on Disney+Hotstar.

