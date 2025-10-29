Liverpool find themselves in a disastrous run of form with five defeats in their last six matches in all competition. They next face Crystal Palace at home in the EFL Cup fourth round tie, a side they have lost to twice already this campaign. The Reds need a victory to turnaround their fortunes and take some pressure off manager Arne Slot. The results have kind of impacted the confidence of the players, who are nevertheless special in terms of footballing talent. Opponents Crystal Palace are 10th in the league but an unpredictable team that likes playing against top teams. Vinicius Jr Apologises For His Reaction After Xabi Alonso Substituted Him During Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico, Says 'Sometimes Passion Gets the Better of Me'.

Giovanni Leoni, Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong, Alexander Isak, and Alisson Becker are the players ruled out of the tie for Liverpool. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will form the central midfield unit for the hosts. Hugo Ekitike will lead the attack in the final third with Florian Wirtz as the Liverpool no 10. Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo are the first names on the team sheet and will be deployed on the wings.

Crystal Palace will bank on Jean-Philippe Mateta to lead their attacking unit and Daichi Kamada and Ismaila Sarr will be available for support as the attacking midfielders behind him. Will Hughes and Adam Wharton are likely to sit deep and act as a defensive cover for the visitors. Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell offer width as wingbacks and key to their style of play.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Match Details

Match Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Date Thursday, October 30 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Anfield, Liverpool, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool will host Crystal Palace in fourth round of Carabao Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, October 30. The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 match is set to be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United 4-2 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo Hits Brace as Red Devils Move Into Top Four on Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Liverpool vs Crystal Palace online viewing option, read below. Celtic Football Club Part Ways With Manager Brendan Rodgers After 1–3 Defeat to Hearts in Scottish Premiership 2025–26.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 99). Liverpool will need to toil hard to get a win here but expect the home side to progress to the next round.

