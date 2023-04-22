The world is once again united to celebrate the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22. Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo meanwhile wished his fans on this auspicious day. Ronaldo's club in Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr shared a video of the Portuguese forward wishing "Eid Mubarak" to his fans from all over the world. The video has already started to go viral on the internet.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Fans on Eid 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)