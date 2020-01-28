Luis Figo Copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s Condolence Message for Kobe Bryant, Fans Slam former Footballer (See Post)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo (Photo Credits: Getty)

The premature demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant shocked the world and his fans from all over the world were really sad after the news of his death broke out. Right from politicians to actors to people from the sporting fraternity paid emotional tributes to the perished legend. This also included football greats like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr and many others. Now, former Real Madrid legend Luis Figo also condoled the death of Mamba. But the former Real Madrid legend took to social media and put up exactly the same message posted by Luis Figo. Kobe Bryant Demise: Comedy Central Deletes Episode of 2016 Animated TV Show 'Legends' Depicting NBA Star's Death In A Helicopter Crash.

The only difference was that Figo posted a picture of himself and CR7 had posted the snap of Kobe Bryant. The Juventus star was the first one to post a condolatory message for the perished star and then it was Figo who posted the message. The fans slammed the former Real Madrid player for copying CR7’s tweet and called him fake. You can check the tweets here and a few reactions below:

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/8jYxfohLlj — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) January 27, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Check out a few reactions below:

Copy and paste... feelings of lies 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/fX2y0q9J7r — CRUYFFISMO (@1899Gallego) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant passed away due to a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna. Earlier today, Kanas City and San Francisco observed a minute-long silence for the perished star on Super Bowl 2020 launch night.