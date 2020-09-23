Luis Suarez’s time with Barcelona is coming to an end as the Uruguayan is reported to join Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks. The forward joined the Catalan heavyweights in 2014 and since then has been one of the most important members of the Blaugrana squad. Suarez has won four league titles, four cups and a Champions League with the club and is also their third-ever highest goal-scorer. Barcelona Transfer News Latest Update: Nelson Semedo Signs With Wolves Until 2023.

Luis Suarez before his rumoured departure to Atletico Madrid said goodbyes to his Barcelona team-mates at the club's facilities on Wednesday and looked visibly upset as he drove off from Ciutat Desportiva Joan Gamper training complex. The Uruguayan spent six years at the Catlin club making over 280 appearances for them. Alvaro Morata Transfer News Latest Update: Juventus Confirms Signing of Spanish Striker from Atletico de Madrid.

Watch Video

Luis Suarez looked visibly upset when leaving Barcelona’s training ground 💔 (via @ElGolazoDeGol)pic.twitter.com/3PtQLwKkpJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 23, 2020

Luis Suarez was told he wasn’t a part of Ronald Koeman’s plans as Barcelona look to rebuild their squad following the humiliation in the Champions League. The 33-year-old still has two years on his current deal with the club but the Catalans giants had decided to terminate his contract but were initially unwilling to pay the settlement fee.

However, the Barcelona hierarchy and Luis Suarez’s representatives were able to strike out a deal when they met on Tuesday which will allow the 33-year-old to leave the club on a free transfer. Juventus were tipped to be the Uruguayan’s primary destination but with the Bianconeri signing Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, Suarez is expected to move to the Spanish capital side.

The 33-year-old will sign a two-year contract and Barcelona will not receive an initial transfer fee, although Atlético have agreed on a variable fee which is unlikely to be worth much more than €1m (£920,000). Luis Suarez will be one of many high-profile departures from the Spanish side as Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal have left the club.

