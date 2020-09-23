Premier League side Wolves have completed the signing of Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo with an initial contract until 2023 with an option to extend in till 2025. The Portuguese full-back joined the Catalan giants in 2017 from Benfica but was unable to secure a starting spot in the line-up ahead of Sergi Roberto. Semedo won several trophies during his time in Catalonia and will now play his trait in England. Barcelona Transfer News Latest Update: La Liga Ban Catalan Club From Signing New Players.

Wolves reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign defender Nelson Semedo for a fee of £28 million ($37m). The final deal fee could rise to £38 million including variables as the defender has signed an initial deal of three years with the Premier League side with an option to extend it for a couple of years. Lionel Messi Absent From the Latest Ad Shoot of Barcelona, Fans Ask "Where's Messi?'.

See Post

‘Progressive at heart’ is one of our core values at Wolves. For a member of staff, for a player, for the whole club, we are all making great efforts to progress continuously.’ Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said about the signing of Nelson Semedo.

‘It’s isn’t often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson’s signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart,’ Wolves chairman added.

Nelson Semedo will immediately compete for a place in the starting line-up at the right-back position as Wolves currently have been playing winger Adama Traore in that spot following the departure of last season's sensation Matt Doherty to Spurs in the summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).