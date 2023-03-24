On a night when Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-capped men's international player of all time, Portugal registered a big win over Liechtenstein to kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers campaign at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon. It was Joao Cancelo who gave them the lead in the 8th minute of the game. The first half ended 1-0 in Portugal's favour. Soon after the restart, Bernardo Silva made the score 2-0 for the home side. Cristiano Ronaldo then converted a penalty and scored a brilliant freekick as the match ended with a 4-0 scoreline. You can watch the highlights of Portugal vs Liechtenstein match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Becoming Highest-Capped Men’s International Player (See Post).

Portugal 4-0 Liechtenstein

📈 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 📈 𝗩𝗜𝗕𝗘𝗦 📈 Nada como entrar a vencer no Apuramento para o Europeu! 💪 #VesteABandeira #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/vtxHoqsaWk — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) March 23, 2023

