Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski were the newsmakers of for the semi-finals of the Champions League 2019-20 as they helped Bayern Munich beat Lyon by 3-0 at the José Alvalade Stadium. The team will face PSG in the finals of the UCL 2019-20 and this will be their 11th appearance in the Champions League. Serge Gnabry was the one who scored a couple of goals at the 18th and the 33rd minute of the match. No sooner he scored the goal, the netizens started praising him on social media and shared clips of his goal. LYN vs BAY UCL 2019–20 Semi-Final Records and Stat Highlights: Robert Lewandowski & Serge Gnabry Achieve New Milestones As Bayern Munch Reaches Champions League 2019-20 Finals.

Robert Lewandowski also chipped in with a goal at the 88th minute of the match to give Bayern Munich a 3-0 win in the match. With this, Robert Lewandowski has now scored in nine successive UCL matches - only Cristiano Ronaldo (11) has a longer scoring streak On Tuesday, Paris Saint Germain had defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the first semi-final of the Champions League. As mentioned above, the fans had shared the video of the goal on social media. Let's have a look at the goals netted by Serge.

EVERY. SINGLE. ANGLE! 🤩 Enjoy THAT Serge Gnabry strike again, and again, and again... 🍯#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/IGHBITg4V5 — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 19, 2020

Another one

With this, Bayern Munich has now made an 11th appearance in the finals of the UCL. The team has thus equalled the record of AC Milan has made 11 appearances in the European League. The final match will happen at 12.30 am IST.

