Manchester City will be able to play in the 2020-21 Champions League season after their two-year ban from European competition was lifted on Monday (July 13, 2020) by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The former Premier League champions were punished by UEFA in February for breaking the Financial Fair Play rules as they were banned from continental competitions. After the verdict went in City's favour, football fans raised questions about the FFP regulations. Manchester City Two-Year Ban Lifted by CAS, Eligible to Play in UEFA Champions League 2020–21.

Manchester City were handed a two-year ban from European competitions and were given a fine of €30m but after the ruling on Monday, the suspension was overturned and the fine was reduced to just €10m. In their initial statement, UEFA said they found the Premier League side guilty ‘overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016’. Pep Guardiola Unsure About Manchester City Future As Catalan Manager’s Contract Expires in 2021.

However, CAS in their verdict stated that City ‘did not disguise sponsorship contributions but did fail to cooperate with the UEFA authorities’. Though the verdict is great news for City fans, several others have raised questions about UEFA’s inability to properly enforce the FFP rule. Here are some of the reactions.

FFP is a Joke

Manchester City will be playing in the UCL next season is an actual joke, FFP is a myth and the whole system is corrupted. Everything in our hands now, it's calm, we move. — Mod (@CFCMod_) July 13, 2020

Shouldn't Be a Surprise

Manchester City’s 2 year European ban being overturned shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone. Money talks. pic.twitter.com/AanGJEteIA — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) July 13, 2020

Manchester City's Skills

Manchester City| 2020-2021| Exceptional Goals and Skills| Best team in the world?| Pep the football Gary Kasparov?| pic.twitter.com/FmwHsklT24 — SJ (@50shadesfshrey) July 13, 2020

Corrupt

How the hell did Man City get away with it again, football is so corrupt it’s untrue @BBCSport @GaryLineker @ManCity — Daniel Iddon (@iddon_daniel) July 13, 2020

Money Wins

FFP just proved to us that no matter what happens, money can get you out of trouble. Just another reason why i hate @ManCity @UEFA — Neil Coelho (@NeilCoelho1) July 13, 2020

Arab Money

If you have Arab people , Don’t worry you will win 😉💙#ManchesterCity pic.twitter.com/r0BtXR4GKN — Majidovitć . (@MR_005) July 13, 2020

Ruining Football

With the ban lifted, Manchester City will play in the upcoming Champions League, which is troubling news for Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United. As the three teams are involved in a race for UCL qualification but only two of them could finish in the top four and secure their place for the continental competition.

