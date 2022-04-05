Pep Guardiola’s quest for a maiden Champions League trophy continues as they gear up to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-final tie at Etihad. The Premier League leaders have been in fine form heading into the clash, and with an all-important tie against Liverpool on the horizon, it is undoubtedly a test of the depth of their squad. Manchester City likes to play a high possession game that suits Diego Simeone’s counter-attacking of Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side liked to dig deep and defend for their lives. They nullified Manchester United in the last round but City represents a different level. Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Quarterfinal Football Match in IST.

Ruben Dias has not yet recovered from his injury and will miss the game and is joined by Kyle Walker on the sidelines with the English full-back suspended. Jack Grealish could be given a start on the wings with Phil Foden as the false nine. Riyad Mahrez is expected to mark his return to the starting eleven with the familiar faces of Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri in midfield.

Yannick Carrasco returns to the match day squad for Atletico Madrid after serving his suspension. Hector Herrera and Jose Gimenez are out injured but Mario Hermoso is expected to play some part in the match after marking his comeback at the weekend. Joao Felix is in good form and should line up alongside Luis Suarez in the attacking third.

When is Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the City of Manchester Stadium on April 06, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match. This is the first time these two clubs are meeting in a competitive competition and expect a hard fought battle with the home side securing a 2-1 win. Atletico Madrid will challenge Manchester City till the very end.

