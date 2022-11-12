Manchester City is currently in second place in the league, two points behind Arsenal. They will welcome Brentford at their home to play their last league match before the players go off to their international duties. Manchester City vs Brentford will take place on November 12, 2022 (Saturday) at 6:00 pm (IST) in the Ethiad Stadium. Pep Guardiola is expected to make several changes from the midweek side that beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup. Erling Haaland who didn't play against the London side could be making his return to the starting lineup along with the first-choice goalkeeper Ederson. The defender Joao Cancelo will also be an option after missing the last match due to suspension. Pep’s midfield will most likely consist of De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Foden to start the league match, with Mahrez, Grealish, and Palmer as substitutes. FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Include Paulo Dybala in 26-Member Squad Despite Injury

Brentford's defence is suffering from many injuries, Frank may decide to keep a back-five as he did against Chelsea to counteract the threat of the Blue Giants. Ben Mee is expected to return alongside Ethan Pinnock and Mathias Jorgensen at the center-back position, while Mads Roerslev and Rico Henry are set to play as wing-backs. The midfielder Vitaly Janelt will be seen making his way to the starting lineup as he has recovered from his injury and Bryan Mbeumo will play alongside Toney in the attack.

Manchester City are no doubt the favourites to win the match but, they have never won three successive league matches against the Bees across 10 previous meetings. The tactic that came effective against Chelsea helped them get away with a point and will try to achieve the same result. But on the other hand, Man City is in no position to lose a point as they are in a severe title race with the Gunners.

When is Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on November 12, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Brentford match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Brentford match.

